Hungary waited seven weeks for EC’s reply to inquiry about Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Budapest had to wait seven weeks before it finally received the European Commission's response to its inquiry regarding the safety of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Yeah, you know, that's a shame. They have sent a reply [to my letter], seven weeks later. Seven weeks - can you imagine?" he told reporters on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week (REW).

Earlier, Szijjarto stated that the European Union (EU) failed to fulfill its obligations to defend Hungary's interests following Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, and that Budapest cannot rely on the EU's authorities in this matter.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together."

TASS is the forum's media partner.