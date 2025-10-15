Russia maintains balance of fuel supply and demand in domestic market — Novak

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia currently sees no issues with fuel demand or consumption within the country, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

"We have stable domestic market consumption. We do not see any problems in this regard. The balance is maintained, both in production and consumption. On the part of the government, the ministry, and responsible authorities, we are doing everything necessary to ensure this stability," he said.