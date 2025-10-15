Logistics hub for Arctic industries to be created in Krasnoyarsk Region's north

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone will create a logistics hub in Dudinka to serve industrial companies, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Transeco Company has started implementing an investment project to build a modern logistics center in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The company has received the status of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone's business resident. The facility in Dudinka will start operating in 2027 to handle cargo like tires and rubber materials. Big industrial companies operating in the region would be the logistics center's main customers," the press service said.

The new complex will offer long-term storage, sorting, loading and unloading of cargo like car tires and other technical rubber materials.

"Dudinka's logistics center will become an important link in the life support of a key Arctic region. The facility is unique for the narrow choice of materials that are critical for industrial operations in the Far North. We can see significant demand for such services and we are confident in the project's high profitability and payback, including due to benefits and preferences of the Russian Arctic regime, which has created conditions for business initiatives in the Arctic," Transeco's CEO Sergey Rupenko said.

In the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, 970 business residents are implementing projects right now. More than 270 projects in logistics, tourism and recreation, industry, construction, energy, aviation, medicine, catering and others have been implemented already. The business residents have invested 193 billion rubles ($2.4 billion) and created 12,300 jobs.

In the Krasnoyarsk Region's Arctic Zone, 38 business residents are implementing projects, where total planned investment is 4.23 billion rubles ($52 million), and more than 600 jobs are being created. The Yenisei Siberia Development Corporation is managing work with business residents of the Krasnoyarsk Region's Arctic Zone.