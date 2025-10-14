Some 5,000 delegates from 85 countries to visit Russian Energy Week in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Week international forum, to be held in Moscow on October 15-17, will gather 5,000 delegates from 85 countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his column for the Vedomosti newspaper.

"5,000 delegates from 86 countries - heads of governments and ministers, top managers of leading companies, experts and analysts - have confirmed their participation in the Russian Energy Week," Novak said.

He said that the forum, which is being held for the eighth time, has become one of the key international platforms to discuss trends of the fuel and energy sector.

The central theme of REW 2025 is Building the Energy of the Future Together, which reflects the global community’s determination to seek balance and determine new vectors of the energy sector’s development.