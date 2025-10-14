Russia must achieve economic goals despite challenges — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia must pursue its strategic objectives and aim for macroeconomic stability despite growing geopolitical challenges, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated during a strategic session.

"Global trade is changing, and protectionist sentiments are strengthening worldwide, including through unilateral and substantial increases in tariffs. Geopolitical challenges are rising, affecting traditional supply channels, including energy resources. In response to these challenges, it is necessary to continue consistently achieving the strategic goals set by the President [Vladimir Putin], while maintaining a course toward budgetary and macroeconomic stability," he said.

Mishustin also emphasized the need to continue developing a supply-driven economy, ensure attractive conditions for implementing investment projects, and strengthen technological and financial sovereignty, ultimately aiming to improve the well-being of Russian people.