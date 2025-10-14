Half of all online content generated by AI — Axios

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. The share of articles generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has caught up with the percentage of human-created material on the web, and the two are roughly equal now, Axios wrote, citing a report from Graphite.

According to researchers, "new articles generated by AI briefly outnumbered those written by humans online," the news portal reported. The two have been roughly equal since the milestone was reached in November 2024.

The sharp rise in AI-generated content was recorded after ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by US startup OpenAI, was launched in 2022.

However, the report shows, major browsers still prioritize articles written by humans over AI-made content: 86% of material ranking in Google Search was human-written. The pattern was valid across chatbots, too, Axios continued: according to Graphite’s research, 82% of articles cited by ChatGPT and Perplexity were written by humans, and a mere 18% was AI-generated.

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson told Axios, there are so many different degrees by which someone might utilize AI in their work that it's challenging to definitively say something is AI-generated or not. "At this point, it's a symbiosis more than a dichotomy," Axios quoted Stefano Soatto, professor of computer science at University of California in Los Angeles, as saying.