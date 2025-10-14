Inflation pressure not yet reached 4% level — Central Bank experts

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Inflation pressure in Russia has not yet approached the level of 4% but declined materially since the end of 2024, according to the Trends bulletin prepared by the research and forecasting department of the Central Bank.

"Current estimates of the balance of midterm risks for the price stability based on a broad range of indicators of the consumer price index stable component indicate that, most probably, inflation pressure adjusted by one-time and temporary factors has not yet reached the level of 4%, although declined significantly since late 2024," the experts said.

The pace of observed disinflationary trends should be viewed as a gradual one as a consequence, the analysts noted. "To have the decline continued in coming months and quarters for price growth rates, decisions on the monetary policy must be balanced, cautious and aimed at keeping such degree of monetary policy toughness that will make it possible to anchor the trend of price growth slowdown and achieve its steady decline to the target by 2026," they added.