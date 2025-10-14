Central Bank analysts expect gradual slowdown of Russian economy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Analysts of the Russian Central Bank expect further gradual slowdown of the national economy ending with sustainable growth in 2026, according to the Trends bulletin prepared by the regulator’s research and forecasting department.

"The revival of both corporate and retail lending occurring since the midyear and the expansion of the government borrowing program in 2025 to compensate the shortfall in oil and gas revenues will support the demand in the economy in the fourth quarter," the analysts said.

"The occurred softening of price monetary conditions also facilitates that. In such situation, further gradual slowdown of the economy with the subsequent approach of the sustainable growth path in 2026 is expected," the experts added.