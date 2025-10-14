Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 3.6% in September — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation fell by 3.6% in September 2025 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

In annual terms in January-September of this year the ruble’s real effective exchange rate increased by 21.2%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar went down by 3.3% in September, and up by 25.1% year-to-date. The ruble’s exchange rate against the euro decreased by 4.2% and increased by 12.9%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.