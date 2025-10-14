Norilsk Nickel fully covers Russian needs for rare metals — CEO

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and premium nickel, fully covers Russian needs for rare metals, CEO Vladimir Potanin said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have platinoids, gold, and many rare metals by which we fully cover the needs in our country. We successfully sell the surplus in the international market," Potanin said.

The company has to work in the challenging environment of declining global prices for products, disruption of logistical and payment chains, and the need to reorient to new and unusual markets for Norilsk Nickel, the chief executive noted.

"Norilsk Nickel nevertheless keeps the leading position globally in production of nickel, platinoids, certain other goods, and does not relinquish this leadership. We also provide for stable production of all our primary metals during the last five years," Potanin added.