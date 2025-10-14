Moscow, Baku, Tehran to work on growth of traffic along North-South corridor

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran have reached an agreement to work on increasing traffic volumes along the North-South transport corridor, according to a joint communique following a trilateral meeting in Baku between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh (obtained by TASS).

"The necessity of taking action to increase traffic along the North-South International Transport Corridor to 15 mln tons and ensure continuous growth in freight flows was stressed. An agreement was reached to establish a working group to prepare an action plan to implement the planned measures within three months. During the discussions, an agreement was reached to conduct a joint on-site inspection of important infrastructure projects of the North-South International Transport Corridor on October 14," the document reads.

The parties particularly emphasized the importance of efforts to develop the region's transit potential. They also noted the importance of accelerating projects aimed at developing and diversifying transport links.

"During the meeting, it was agreed to establish a special working group on transportation by road, consisting of representatives of customs, border and transport agencies of the three countries," according to the communique.