Gas output by Novatek up 0.6% in 9M, hydrocarbon production up 0.8%

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Novatek’s hydrocarbon production grew by 0.8% in the first nine months of 2025 year-on-year to 498.1 mln barrels of oil equivalent, while its gas output added 0.6% to 62.66 bln cubic meters (bcm), the company reported.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons rose by 1.9% in the period to 10.44 mln tons. Q3 production of hydrocarbons amounted to 161.4 mln barrels of oil equivalent, down by 1.2%. Gas production fell by 2.2% to 20.13 bln cubic meters, while the production of gas condensate and oil gained 3% to 3.52 mln tons.

"Preliminary total natural gas sales volumes, including volumes of LNG sold, in the third quarter and nine months 2025 aggregated 16.3 and 55.8 bcm, respectively, resulting in a decrease of 3.1% and 0.6% as compared with the third quarter and nine months 2024," the report said.

Preliminary total sales volumes of liquid hydrocarbons in the third quarter and nine months 2025 aggregated 4.5 and 13.7 mln tons, respectively, which was 13.2% and 12.3% higher than in the third quarter and nine months 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Novatek had 2.1 bcm of natural gas, including LNG, and 1.2 mln tons of stable gas condensate and petroleum products in storage or transit and recognized as inventory, the company said.