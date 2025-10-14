St. Petersburg Polytechnic University develops fiberglass piles for permafrost areas

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Specialists of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University developed a new fiberglass pile design for efficient construction on permafrost, press service of Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education said.

"Engineers of the New Technologies and Materials scientific and technological complex at the University's Institute of Mechanical Engineering, Materials and Transport have developed a lightweight fiberglass borehole pile with reduced material consumption, and created an adaptive digital model that allows predicting its behavior in permafrost soils. The development has great potential for implementation in the Arctic infrastructure construction," the press service said.

The technology suggests a certain way of winding the reinforcing material, where the experts have managed to cut the pile structure weight by more than 6%, and the material consumption by 5%, with the increasing load-bearing capacity compared to traditional solutions.

The developed adaptive digital model is able to predict the behavior of piles in the ground with an accuracy of up to 95% (the model's validation was carried out on the test data of the New Technologies and Materials complex). The technology combines bench tests in Yakutsk and digital modeling, thus pile parameters may be adjusted to non-standard and heterogeneous soil conditions.

The development's use may cut by up to 10% costs of building foundations in permafrost areas. The development was supported by the ministry's Priority 2030 federal program.