Price of Brent oil down below $62 per barrel on London’s ICE first since May

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has fallen below $62 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since May 8, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 11:37 a.m. Moscow time (8:37 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 2.27% at $61.95 per barrel.

By 11:53 a.m. Moscow time (8:53 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 2.22% as it reached $61.98 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2025 delivery was down by 2.49% at $58.23 per barrel.