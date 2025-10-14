Oil exports from Russia up to 7.44 mbd in September, revenues down to $13.35 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products rose by 2.76% in September 2025 month-on-month to 7.44 mln barrels per day (mbd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Meanwhile revenues from export supplies slipped by 1.7% to $13.35 bln.

Oil deliveries increased by 370,000 barrels per day (bpd), while supplies of petroleum products fell by 170,000 bpd. The oil product indicator was the lowest for the entire decade, with the exception of April 2020, mainly due to gasoil and fuel oil.

Revenues from oil exports amounted to $8.96 bln in September, which is $200 mln higher than in the previous month, while revenues from exports of petroleum products totaled $4.39 bln (down by $440 mln).

Compared to last September, Russia's revenues from oil exports were $720 mln lower.