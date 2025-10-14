OPEC+ states’ output up 880,000 bpd in September, 910,000 bpd above target — IEA

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC+ countries participating in the output reduction agreement grew by 880,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025, with the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations exceeded by 910,000 bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its October report.

The targeted level of OPEC+ output within the agreement in September stood at 36.04 mln barrels per day (mbd), while real production reached 36.95 mbd, which brings the overrun to around 910,000 bpd, according to the agency.

Production by all OPEC+ member states grew by 980,000 bpd last month to 43.99 mbd.

Kazakhstan produced 310,000 bpd higher than the target in September, Iraq - 510,000 bpd, the UAE - 280,000 bpd, Kuwait - 210,000 bpd, according to the report. Meanwhile Russia was 160,000 bpd behind the permitted production level.