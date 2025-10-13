Russian stock market closes with decline in key indices

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.47% to 2,576.38 points at the close of regular trading on Monday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index declined by 0.06% to 1,003.79 points. The yuan exchange rate decreased by 16 kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

"At the beginning of the week, the MOEX index attempted to recover and briefly climbed above 2,600 points. However, the positive momentum proved insufficient, while the strengthening of the ruble limited buying activity. The latest statements by US President Donald Trump indicated a possible continuation of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Stock market

The top gainer on the Russian stock market was the shares of the Positive Group, which rose by 3.6%.

According to Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, the main decliners were Gazprom Neft shares (-4.8%), likely due to the absence of progress in a potential deal to sell a minority stake in the Serbian oil refining company NIS.

Forecast for October 14

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index to fluctuate between 2,550 and 2,650 points on October 14.

Freedom Finance Global expects the index to move within a range of 2,500-2,600 points. The forecast for the exchange rates of the US dollar, euro, and yuan against the ruble is 79-81 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11.1-11.5 rubles, respectively.