Russia boosts oil production by 148,000 bpd in September — OPEC

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s oil production rose by 148,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September to 9.321 mln barrels per day (mbd), with output being 94,000 bpd lower than planned by OPEC+ considering compensations and voluntary cuts, according to figures provided in OPEC’s September report.

Russia was to produce 9.415 mbd of oil in September considering all voluntary cuts and overproduction compensation obligations. In the same month, Russia was to compensate for 34,000 bpd of excess production allowed during the period of voluntary cuts within the framework of OPEC+ agreements. Consequently, production turned out to be 94,000 bpd lower than planned.

In August, Russia produced 86,000 bpd below the OPEC+ agreements.

Russia’s oil output is currently limited by the OPEC+ agreement. The country’s baseline production quota considering voluntary cuts amounted to 8.978 mln barrels per day from the beginning of 2024 to March 2025, net of overproduction compensation obligations.

From April 2025, Russia started boosting output, which will be increasing gradually each month, as planned by OPEC+. Initially, the recovery of production was planned until September 2026, but OPEC+ has started boosting production at a faster pace amid a favorable situation on the oil market.