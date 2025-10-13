China’s oil imports up 2.6% in January-September, gas imports down 6.2%

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. China’s oil imports rose by 2.6% in January-September 2025 to 422.99 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to figures released, in value terms oil imports went down by 11.2% to $220.89 bln.

China also purchased 92.85 mln tons of gas overseas in the reporting period, which is 6.2% lower than in January-September 2024. In value terms gas imports decreased by 14.3% to $41.72 bln.

In September, China’s oil imports lost 4.5% month-on-month to 47.25 mln tons, while gas imports fell by 6.8% to 11.04 mln tons.

Russia is the leading exporter of energy resources to China. In 2024, China purchased 108.47 mln tons of oil from Russia (up by 1.3%), and 8.3 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 3.3%). Deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline amounted to about 31 bln cubic meters (up by 36.5%).

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to China the parties signed an agreement on the annual supply of 106 bln cubic meters of Russian gas to China.

In 2024, China reduced oil imports by 1.9% (to 553.41 mln tons), but increased gas purchases by 9.9% (to 131.69 mln tons). The total value of imports of those energy resources for 12 months amounted to $324.79 bln (down by 3.9%), and $65.16 bln (up by 1.2%), respectively.