China to take countermeasures if Trump increases tariffs — ministry

BEIJING, October 12. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will take decisive tit-for-tat measures in case US President Donald Trump increases tariffs on goods from China by 100%, the Ministry of Commerce said.

"The mentioned statement of the US side is a classic case of double standards," the ministry said on its website. "Threatening by imposition of high duties at every turn is not the best way of interacting with China," it noted.

"If the United States continues following this path, our country will decisively take appropriate measures and protect its legitimate rights and interests," the ministry added.

Washington will boost the customs duties on China by 100% from November 1 or earlier, and slap export controls, US President Donald Trump said earlier on Truth Social.