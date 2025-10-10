European Commission to try reaching tradeoff on expropriation of Russian assets

BRUSSELS, October 10. /TASS/. The European Commission looks forward to a deep discussion and a tradeoff to be reached on expropriation of Russian sovereign assets at the EU summit on October 23-24 in Brussels, a European diplomatic source told TASS.

"The discussion on the ‘reparation loan’ to Ukraine will continue at the level of leaders, at the summit. European Commissioner [for Economy and Productivity Valdis] Dombrovskis presented in detail the proposals of the European Commission on the reparation loan mechanisms. He expressed hope for a deep and meaningful discussion at the level of European leaders at the forthcoming summit and expressed hope for reaching the tradeoff, because Ukraine needs a new financing program in spring 2026 at the latest," the diplomat said.

The European Commission expects to achieve the decision from EU countries on this issue at the EU summit to be held on October 23-24, the source told TASS earlier.