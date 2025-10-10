US intends to ban Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on way or from US — news agency

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US Transportation Department proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russian airspace on flights to and from the United States, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, US airlines "have long criticized the decision" to allow Chinese airlines to fly over Russian airspace on flights to or from the US, while US carriers have been banned from doing so since 2022.

Reuters pointed out, citing a draft document prepared by the US Transportation Department, that "this imbalance has become a significant competitive factor." According to the news agency, the administration of US President Donald Trump proposed the ban on Thursday.