Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.96% to 2,638.37 points. The RTS Index added 3.13% to 1,020.93 points. The yuan added 6.1 kopecks to 11.331 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended the trading session with the confident upside by the evening of Thursday, October 9, having forgotten about the yesterday dip, probably on optimistic statements of the Central Bank of Russia regarding the possibility of the next key rate cut," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

"The buyers became more active on signals from the regulator. Head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that there is still the room to reduce the key rate," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,550 - 2,650 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,575-2,675 points on October 10.