Vucic expects new gas contract to be signed with Russia by end of October

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he expects a new gas agreement with Russia to be signed by the end of October.

"I hope we will have the gas agreement concluded by the end of this month. This would significantly strengthen our positions and, as I would say, guarantee a certain degree of security of our country," the Serbian leader said during his address to the nation.

Vucic discussed the issue of entering into a new gas contract with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the visit to Moscow on May 9.