Share of payments in national currencies reach 96% in CIS — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Mutual payments among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States are almost completely made in national currencies, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on the verge of the CIS Summit scheduled for October 10 in Dushanbe.

"The trade turnover of our country with CIS countries increased by 7% last year, [totaled] $112 bln. Almost all payments are now being made in national currencies," Ushakov said.

"Their share in commercial operations among CIS participants totaled 96%," he added.