European countries are as eager to work with Rosatom as Russia's closest allies — CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 7. /TASS/. European countries are as enthusiastic about working with Rosatom as Russia's neighboring allies, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the state nuclear corporation, said at one of the satellite events of the 5th Congress of Young Scientists, "Chain Reaction of Success" in Nizhny Novgorod.

"We've not only managed to develop, implement, and improve cutting-edge nuclear technologies, we've also inspired dozens of countries, tens of millions of young people, and the leadership of these countries. These include not only our closest allies in the Eurasian Economic Community and BRICS, but also Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, and Turkey – a NATO member.

"These countries want to work with us with no less enthusiasm than those countries with which we border, to which we can physically supply our technologies," Likhachev said during an online lecture.

He added that Rosatom, thanks to its employees, has managed to survive difficult times, including economic sanctions.

Lectures, training sessions, and project presentations are taking place in Nizhny Novgorod from October 5 to 7 at the Mayak Academy.