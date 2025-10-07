Russian scientists develop equipment to monitor building structures in Arctic

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Scientists of the Perm Federal Research Center (the Urals Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences) developed equipment to monitor building structures in the Arctic. The system's implemented version is inexpensive, and measurement accuracy surpasses modern analogues in a number of parameters, press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and told TASS.

"The deformation monitoring system was tested in the center's special climate chamber, and in early October it was deployed for the first time at a pilot facility in Yakutia - a five-story administrative building on piles that has a prefabricated reinforced concrete frame. A team of Perm scientists will monitor the experimental equipment's operation and the facility's conditions," the press service said.

The development is the adaptation of intelligent deformation monitoring systems to Arctic conditions. Most components of the implemented system are of domestic production. The equipment can operate at extremely low temperatures for years, and without significant difficulties and major repairs.

According to Georgy Gusev, PhD, chief of the Center's Intelligent Monitoring Laboratory, the system is a software-hardware complex designed for continuous monitoring of a building structure's technical conditions. Measured rates are analyzed to see slightest changes in the facility's conditions. The data is collected round the clock, and information is exchanged both over a local network and via the Internet.

"The system allows for predicting and preventing the object's transition into an emergency state that may be caused by various factors of man-made and natural origins. The deformation monitoring system contains sensors, adapted to low temperatures, to measure relative precipitation of the structure, inclinometers, thermometers, humidity and dew point. Most systems of the kind simply are unable to work here, in extremely low temperatures," the scientist said.