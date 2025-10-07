Bitcoin may climb to $200,000-250,000 — analyst

YEKATERINBURG, October 7. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin may reach $200,000-250,000 in the midterm, VTB investment advisor Artyom Markin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling! Yekateriburg."

"The rate set a new historic maximum literally yesterday, having moved above $125,000, and according to our estimates, the growth potential is far from being depleted,. The move to $150,000 can be expected in the near term, and up to $200,000-250,000 per Bitcoin in the midterm," Markin noted.

The Bitcoin float is limited; not more than 20 mln "coins" can be produced and about 95% have already been mined, the analyst said. "It means the offer is limited objectively and the demand continues growing - this supports its price," he added.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of cryptocurrency of the same name based on blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - participant in the system, by creating new blocks of the system.

The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has reached its peak of popularity only in recent years.

