Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 1.69% to 2,648.5 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.34% to 1,005.22 points. The yuan lost 1.7 kopecks to 11.47 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index moved to rebounding above 2,600 points after setting new minimums since end of 2024. The rise was observed against the neutral news background – investors picked cheapened stocks and paid attention to individual cases, for example, to gold miners which followed new historical price records of gold above $3,900 [per ounce]. The favorable combination of the weakened ruble and the rising oil prices backed stocks today," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of the energy company Rosseti Lenenergo (+5.2%) were growth leaders in the stock market, most likely on expectations of positive financial results and dividends," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. The dip was the strongest for ordinary stocks of Bank St. Petersburg (-3.1%), probably because the bank has already followed news of the bank’s buyback program, she added.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,600-2,700 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global said.