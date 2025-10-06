Putin pleased with reforestation volumes

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his contentment with reforestation deliverables within the framework of the Environmental Welfare project, reported to him by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

"[I would like] to be updated on the woods. You said deforestation is higher than what?" the head of state asked Patrushev. "Higher than we have forests going out due to fires," the official answered, adding that "much work was completed" as part of the project.

"I am very pleased to hear that," Putin said.