Cooperation between Russia, OPEC demonstrates importance of dialogue

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and OPEC held the sixth technical meeting within the framework of the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue, where the participants discussed trends in the oil market, the Organization said on the X.

"The 6th Technical Meeting of the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue took place today via videoconference. In the meeting, participants exchanged views on short, medium and long-term developments in the oil market, and discussed latest developments related to environmental matters, in the run up to COP30," OPEC said.

OPEC and Russia’s technical cooperation provides an invaluable resource to all stakeholders and demonstrates "the importance of information exchange, data transparency and dialogue for the future of the global oil sector," said Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director of the Research Division at OPEC.