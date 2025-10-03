Trump's raised fist could grace new US commemorative $1 coin

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. The US Treasury is considering issuing new collectible $1 coins featuring an image of President Donald Trump, Fox Business reported.

The move is planned as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

According to the proposal, the coin could depict Trump with his fist raised in front of the US flag, referencing the now famous photograph taken after the 2024 assassination attempt against him. A Treasury spokesperson confirmed that although the final design has not yet been approved, the agency has the legal authority to mint commemorative coins for such occasions.

Commenting on the news, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Oh, I'm not sure if he's seen it [the corresponding report], but I'm sure he'll love it."

The issuance of commemorative coins is a long-standing US tradition. The most popular coin in history was the one dedicated to the Statue of Liberty, released in 1986, which sold more than 15.5 million units. Other successful issues included coins marking the 250th birthday of George Washington, the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the bicentennial of the US Constitution.