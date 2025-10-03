Russia’s Intellectual Property Service registers five Rolex trademarks

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) has registered several trademarks belonging to the Swiss company Rolex, a TASS correspondent has learned.

According to the agency’s data, the registered applications include Rolex President, Cerachrom, Oysterlock, Rolex Superlative, and Rolex Glidelock. The applications were filed from Switzerland. The validity period of the trademarks is ten years from the date of submission. The trademarks are registered under a class that covers various types of watches.

In March 2022, it was reported that the Swiss watchmaker Rolex had suspended exports to Russia.