European Commission mum on sanctions package delay due to Raiffeisen controversies

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. The European Commission does not comment on the adoption of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions being delayed because of different views on measures against Austria-based Raiffeisen banking group.

"We don’t comment on sanctions packages when they are still being discussed and finalized by member-states, so we can’t say more at this stage," Commission Spokesman Olof Gill said, answering a question about the refusal of certain EU countries to approve proposals on sanctions against Raiffeisen.

Certain European sources said earlier that about "six EU countries" are against imposition of sanctions on this banking group or its affiliates.