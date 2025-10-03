American lawmakers believe Russia, US have no reason not to be trading partners

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from the state of Florida, believes that there is no reason for Russia and the US not to maintain full trade relations.

"This needs to happen. There is no reason why we can’t be great trade partners with Russia," she wrote on her X page, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about Moscow’s desire to restore full-fledged relations with the US.

At the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session, the Russian head of state said: "We see that the current US administration is guided primarily by the interests of its own country, as it understands them. I believe this is a rational approach." Putin went on to say that Russia reserves the right to be guided by its own national interests. Among them, he said, is the restoration of full-fledged relations with the US.

The US government estimates that trade between Russia and the US amounted to $3.5 billion in 2024. Supplies from the US to Russia are estimated at $526.1 million and supplies from Russia to the US are estimated at $3 billion. The decline in bilateral trade in recent years is linked to large-scale restrictions and other sanctions that the US imposed on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.