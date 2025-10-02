India’s HAL ready to work with Russia on new fighter models

NEW DELHI, October 2. /TASS/. India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Corporation (HAL) is ready to work with Russia to produce new warplane models, a company representative told reporters.

"We are very comfortable working with Russia. There are no problems on our part," he said in response to a TASS question.

According to the official, "very good relations" have developed between India and Russia over the years of joint production of MiG-21 and Su-30MKI fighter jets. "We actively exchange experience with the Russians; Russian experts help us a lot," he added.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited produces the Su-30MKI multirole fighter under a Russian license. On the Russian side, the project is being implemented by the Rosoboronexport state arms exporter and the United Aircraft Corporation.

The HAL facility in the Indian city of Nashik will produce 15 Su-30MKI jets under a contract. Currently, previously produced aircraft of this type are undergoing modernization and scheduled repairs there.