Russian military responds to European provocations against shipping in Baltic — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian military is sometimes forced to take action in response to provocations by European countries that interfere with shipping in various areas, including the Baltic Sea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"In a number of areas, including the Baltics, European countries and coastal states are taking many provocative actions, which, in our view, are absolutely not conducive to ensuring freedom of commercial shipping," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about incidents involving merchant vessels.

"Sometimes this makes our armed forces to take, so to speak, measures to restore order," he explained.

Peskov declined to comment on media reports about the detention of an oil tanker off the coast of France on suspicion of violating sanctions.

"As for the specific vessel that has been mentioned I can't say anything. We don't have any information, so we don't know which vessel you are talking about," Peskov explained.