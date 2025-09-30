Murmansk Region, China's NewNew Shipping Line ink agreement on regular shipments

MURMANSK, September 30. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region and China's NewNew Shipping Line agreed to organize regular container shipments through the ice-free port of Murmansk, and to develop jointly port infrastructures, the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis said.

"The Murmansk Region has signed the agreement at a meeting with NewNew Shipping Line's Chairman Fan Yuxin. We have identified two key areas: the organization of regular container shipments through the ice-free port of Murmansk, and joint development of port infrastructures, which will contribute to increasing cargo traffic and better logistics along the most important Arctic route," the governor wrote on Telegram.

This cooperation will give a new impetus to development of the port of Murmansk and will build up the role of the Transarctic Transport Corridor, including the Northern Sea Route, as a key route for international trade and economic cooperation between the countries, the governor added.

In August, the Chinese company's CEO Ke Jin said NewNew Shipping was planning several logistics routes, including a route to St. Petersburg, then to Kazan, and an express route from China to Europe that includes the Deng Xiaoping terminal. Another route would be from Kazan to Arkhangelsk and further on to China via the Arctic route.

In July, 2024, NewNew Shipping Line launched a new, Arctic Express No. 1, trade route along the Northern Sea Route, which connected China's main ports, Shanghai and Ningbo, with Russia's Arkhangelsk.