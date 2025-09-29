Russia’s federal budget deficit to total $45 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit is planned at 3.786 trillion rubles ($45.5 bln) in 2026, according to the draft budget.

The country’s budget deficit is projected at 3.186 trillion rubles ($38 bln) in 2027, and 3.514 trillion rubles ($42 bln) in 2028.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia’s federal budget deficit would amount to 1.6% of GDP in 2026, 1.2% of GDP in 2027, and 1.3% of GDP in 2028.

Federal budget expenditures are projected at 44.1 trillion rubles ($530 bln) in 2026, 46 trillion rubles ($553 bln) in 2027, and 49.4 trillion rubles ($594 bln) in 2028. Revenues are projected at 40.3 trillion rubles ($486 bln) in 2026, 42.9 trillion rubles ($517 bln) in 2027, and 45.9 trillion rubles ($553 bln) in 2028.