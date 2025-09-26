Platinum price on NYMEX reaches highest level since April 1, 2013

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for October 2025 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) exceeded $1,590 per troy ounce for the first time since April 1, 2013, according to trading data.

As of 10:14 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was priced at $1,590.7 per troy ounce (+3.97%). By 10:21 a.m., platinum had slowed its gains, standing at $1,586 per troy ounce (+3.66%). Since the beginning of the year, the metal’s price has risen by 58.58%, and by 17.05% since the start of September.

Palladium prices on NYMEX are showing a decline. As of 10:24 a.m. Moscow time, palladium futures for December 2025 delivery were down 0.43% at $1,278 per troy ounce. Since the start of the year, palladium has gained 22.3%, and 15.87% since the beginning of September.