Shokhin proposes using frozen Russian assets in joint projects with US

TSKHINVAL, September 20. /TASS/. Russia could offer to use assets frozen in Europe as a contribution to joint Russian-American projects in third countries, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said in the TASS studio at the First International Economic Forum.

"I think we could think about implementing joint projects with Americans. I will outline such an unexpected idea here.… We need to be proactive and prevent the Europeans from using our frozen assets, we need to offer them to the Americans as our contribution to joint projects in third countries," Shokhin said.

In this case, the Americans will influence Europe to unlock these funds. "We have to tell them, 'Guys, we have 200-250 billion euros sitting in Brussels. Give us 250 and let's implement these projects. And then we will receive income from the implementation of these projects."

The first International Economic Forum is being held from September 18 to 20. President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, Abkhazia President Badra Gunba, representatives of the Russian presidential administration, the Russian Export Center, the Bank of Russia, as well as delegations from Russian regions are taking part in it. Representatives of VTB, PSB, and VEB are expected to attend.

