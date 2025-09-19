Russia and India discuss serial construction of large and small NPPs — Rostom

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev discussed with Indian partners the serial construction of large and small nuclear power plants of Russian design in the republic at an IAEA conference, the press service of the Russian nuclear corporation reported.

"The parties discussed <...> the potential for expanding cooperation and the serial construction of large and small nuclear power plants in India based on Russian design," the statement said.

Rosatom also confirmed reports from September 15 that the status of the Paks 2 NPP construction was discussed with Hungarian partners during the IAEA conference.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that in Vienna the Hungarian side discussed with Rosatom the acceleration of the nuclear power plant's construction.