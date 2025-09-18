Russian stock market closes in 'red zone'

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.73% at the end of Thursday’s main trading session, closing at 2,793.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index declined by 0.93% to 1,058.09 points. The yuan gained 1.95 kopecks, reaching 11.699 rubles.

"By Thursday evening, September 18, the Russian stock market had ended the trading day in negative territory against the backdrop of harsher rhetoric by [US President] Donald Trump toward Russia," leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova said.

According to Alexander Shepelev, equity market expert at BCS World of Investments, the MOEX index was pressured by the EU’s plans for a new sanctions package. "The external backdrop exerted pressure - the European Commission announced that at the end of this week or early next week, a new sanctions package will be presented, potentially including additional restrictions on Russian energy exports," Shepelev pointed out.

In his view, the negative reports were partially offset by favorable inflation data: weekly inflation fell to 8.1% year-on-year, while inflation expectations among households "declined in September to 12.6% from 13.5% in the previous month. No significant changes were observed on commodity and currency markets."