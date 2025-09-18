Russia’s economy gradually slows, but from strong base — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian economy is gradually slowing, but remains on a strong and high base, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced steady growth in the Russian economy. Growth rates above 4% were significant and unexpected. Much of this growth was driven by external factors and structural changes within the economy. We have generally become accustomed to such growth rates. But all good things come to an end. Now we see that the economy is gradually slowing – though still at high levels, with a solid base," she said.

"Overall, it is necessary to move toward a sustainable growth trajectory that fully leverages the economy’s potential," Kryuchkova added.

Kryuchkova noted that the economy is now entering a new phase of moderate growth rates and gradual economic cooling.