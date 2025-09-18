Inflation must be curbed to lower bank rates — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russian authorities are aiming to curb inflation, to reduce mortgage and other bank rates among other reasons, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions.

"We need to strive to curb inflation and bring all rates in the banking system, including those of commercial banks, mortgages included, into proper order," the head of state said, commenting on proposals to expand mortgage benefits.

Nevertheless, for certain categories of citizens and in specific regions, "preferential mortgage rates must be maintained, absolutely," the president emphasized. Putin urged parliamentarians to "pay attention to this during the budget discussions."