Summer data shows continued economic growth at more moderate pace — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Summer data shows continued growth of the Russian economy at a more moderate pace, which is natural after overheating, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The latest data for the summer shows that growth continues, albeit at a more moderate pace. And this is natural, unfortunately, after a period of economic overheating. And what do we see for the summer? We even see signs of increased consumer activity and demand," she said.

Corporate lending is also growing significantly, Nabiullina added.

