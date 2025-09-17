Europe will not refuse to buy Russian oil - European diplomatic source

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The scenario of Europe refusing to buy Russian oil is unrealistic, a high-ranking European diplomatic source told TASS.

"There are discussions, but everyone understands that this scenario is unrealistic, the population of European countries will not accept it," the source said when asked a respective question.

The EU had previously called on the US to tighten sanctions, but US President Donald Trump proposed that the EU itself stop purchasing Russian oil, impose tariffs on countries trading with Russia, and use frozen Russian assets.

On September 13, Trump stated that he was prepared to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all members of the North Atlantic Alliance acted together and stopped purchasing Russian oil. He noted that the continued import of energy resources from Russia by some NATO allies had weakened the alliance's negotiating position.