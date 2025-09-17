Georgia fully repays long-standing debt to Russia — Finance Ministry

TBILISI, September 17. /TASS/. Georgia has fully repaid its long-standing debt to Russia, according to data provided by the Georgian Finance Ministry analyzed by TASS.

In the ministry’s published data for the end of August, for the first time, the column listing the amount of Russia's external government debt has a dash. In previous months, it remained stable at $3.997 mln. The last change in the indicator was at the end of February of this year when Georgia's debt to Russia was halved - from $7.87 mln to $3.997 mln. Before that, the debt decreased a year ago as it went down by half in August 2024 - from $11.618 mln to $7.87 mln.

Data on Georgia's external debt since 2003 is available on the Ministry of Finance's website. At the end of that year, the country’s total public debt amounted to $1.56 bln, with Russia to which Georgia owed $156.9 mln ranking second after Turkmenistan ($253.6 mln).

Georgia's public debt as of August of this year totaled $9.09 bln, having decreased by $50 mln in a month. Among all countries, Georgia owes the most to France - $850.9 mln. In addition to Russia, Georgia also fully paid off its debts to Armenia and Azerbaijan in August, which had recently been approximately equal and amounted to less than $1 mln.