Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.4% to 2,814.04 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.21% to 1,068.07 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 6 kopecks to 11.68 rubles.

"The MOEX Index continued trading on Wednesday in roughly the same vein as the day before. As yesterday, the news was mixed: the European Commission promised to unveil a package of anti-Russian sanctions targeting cryptocurrencies, banks, and the energy sector soon. At the same time, US President Donald Trump stated that the Ukrainian authorities would have to make a deal to achieve peace. Oil and currency market conditions remained unchanged midweek," BCS Investment World’s expert Alexander Shepelev said.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 82-84 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.4-11.8 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on September 18. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 82-84 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 98-100 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.5-11.9 rubles range on Thursday.