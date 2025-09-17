Russia increases wine exports by 17% in first eight months of 2025

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s wine exports in January-August 2025 grew by 17% in physical terms, reaching approximately 2,500 tons, and by 31% in value, totaling nearly $4 mln, federal center Agroexport reported.

"According to expert estimates, over the first eight months of 2025, Russia delivered about 2,500 tons of wine to foreign markets valued at nearly $4 mln. Compared to the same period last year, shipment volumes increased by 17% in physical terms and by 31% in value," the report said.

Sparkling wines remain the export leader - during this period, shipments amounted to approximately 1,500 tons, valued at over $2.4 mln. In second place by shipment volume are grape wines in containers of 2 liters or less (more than 800 tons, nearly $1.5 mln). Russia also exports grape must, Agroexport noted.

The report further stated that the top buyers of Russian wine by value include China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Abkhazia.